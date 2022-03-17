Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th SSB CBRN defense training (B-ROLL)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.17.2022

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion perform Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear defense training, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 17, 2022. In order to stay proficient on their CBRN equipment and procedures the unit conducted training to ensure readiness and fulfill their annual requirements. (U.S. Army video -B-ROLL- by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 07:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835537
    VIRIN: 220317-A-BD610-2001
    Filename: DOD_108872012
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th SSB CBRN defense training (B-ROLL), by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear defense
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    39th SSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT