39th SSB CBRN defense training (package)

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Sophie Koeppl, assigned to the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, describes the unit Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear defense training, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 17, 2022. In order to stay proficient on their CBRN equipment and procedures the unit conducted training to ensure readiness and fulfill their annual requirements. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 07:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|835534
|VIRIN:
|220317-A-BD610-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_108871990
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
