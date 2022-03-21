B-roll of African partners getting a tour of 1-19th Infantry Regiment at Fort Benning, where they learn about One Station Unit Training.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 07:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835533
|VIRIN:
|220321-A-IP596-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108871986
|Length:
|00:07:58
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-roll ALFS 2022 OSUT, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
