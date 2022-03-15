Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Magic of Fabrication

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman John Ennis and Senior Airman Koby Saunders

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 48th Fabrication Flight fits and makes parts that are no longer in production for the F-15C/D/E Models of the 48th Fighter Wing.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 05:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835528
    VIRIN: 220315-F-WN564-866
    Filename: DOD_108871723
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    3rd AF

