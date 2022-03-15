1-503rd IR, 173rd AB trains on GTA

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army paratroopers with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade zero their M249 light machine guns during exercise Eagled Agility at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 15, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.

(U.S. Army video by Gertrud Zach)