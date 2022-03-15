Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-503rd IR, 173rd AB trains on GTA

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.15.2022

    Video by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade zero their M249 light machine guns during exercise Eagled Agility at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 15, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.
    (U.S. Army video by Gertrud Zach)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 04:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835525
    VIRIN: 220315-A-HE359-9999
    Filename: DOD_108871684
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-503rd IR, 173rd AB trains on GTA, by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    skysoldiers
    7ATC
    strongertogether
    europeansupport2022

