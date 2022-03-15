U.S. Army paratroopers with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade zero their M249 light machine guns during exercise Eagled Agility at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 15, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.
(U.S. Army video by Gertrud Zach)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 04:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835525
|VIRIN:
|220315-A-HE359-9999
|Filename:
|DOD_108871684
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-503rd IR, 173rd AB trains on GTA, by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT