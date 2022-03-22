Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Japan celebrates the diversity, strength women bring to the force: Meet Akiko Horiuchi

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Women play a vital role in today’s Army. In celebration of Women's History Month, U.S. Army Japan is highlighting several of the many women whose talent and expertise support our communities, the United States and Japan. Please meet Ms. Akiko Horiuchi, interpreter with the Office of the Army Reserve Affairs and sergeant first class with the Japan Ground Self- Defense Force Reserves, as she shares her experience.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 04:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835522
    VIRIN: 220322-A-PI656-003
    Filename: DOD_108871667
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Japan celebrates the diversity, strength women bring to the force: Meet Akiko Horiuchi, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    Women’s History Month
    U.S. Army Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT