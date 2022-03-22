Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Japan celebrates the diversity, strength women bring to the force: Meet Sgt 1st Class Janette Sauvou

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Women play a vital role in today’s Army. In celebration of Women's History Month, U.S. Army Japan is highlighting several of the many women whose talent and expertise support our communities, the United States and Japan. Please meet Sgt 1st Class Janette Sauvou, operations sergeant with 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, as she discusses why she serves.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 04:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835520
    VIRIN: 220322-A-PI656-002
    Filename: DOD_108871665
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Japan celebrates the diversity, strength women bring to the force: Meet Sgt 1st Class Janette Sauvou, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    35th CSSB
    Camp Zama
    10th Sustainment Brigade
    Women’s History Month
    USARJ
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Strength in diversity
    35th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT