    U.S. Army Japan celebrates the diversity, strength women bring to the force

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Women play a vital role in today’s Army. In celebration of Women's History Month, U.S. Army Japan is highlighting several of the many women whose talent and expertise support our communities, the United States and Japan.

    Staff Sgt. Sierra Evans, Patriot system repairer with the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, opens with a tribute to Ann Elizabeth Dunwoody, a retired general of the U.S. Army and first woman in United States military and uniformed service history to achieve a four-star officer rank.

    U.S. Army Japan celebrates the diversity and strength women bring to the force. Please meet, in order of appearance, Staff Sgt. Ninostka Amarogarcia, USARJ human resources specialist; Ms. Nicole Maldonado, school liaison officer with Child and Youth Services, U.S. Army Garrison Japan; Sgt 1st Class Janette Sauvou, operations sergeant with 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion; Ms. Akiko Horiuchi, interpreter with the Office of the Army Reserve Affairs and sergeant 1st class with the Japan Ground Self- Defense Force Reserves; Ms. Maigen Bosch, USAGJ Camp Zama community member; and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jennifer Burns, air defense artillery fire control officer with the 38th ADA, as they share their experience serving in the Camp Zama

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 03:57
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Camp Zama
    Women’s History Month
    U.S. Army Japan
    Women Soldiers
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    WHM
    Staff Sgt. Sierra Evans
    Ann Elizabeth Dunwoody
    Staff Sgt. Ninostka Amarogarcia
    Nicole Maldonado
    Sgt 1st Class Janette Sauvou
    Akiko Horiuchi
    Maigen Bosch
    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jennifer Burns

