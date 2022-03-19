Bataan Death March 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220319-A-DZ781-0100 South Korea (March 19, 2022) U.S. ARMY SOLDIERS conduct a ruck march, on Camp Casey South Korea, in honer of the Bataan Death March .The Bataan Death March took place in April 1942, where American and Filipino prisoners of war were forced to walk 66 miles. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christopher Cameron)