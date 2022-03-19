220319-A-DZ781-0100 South Korea (March 19, 2022) U.S. ARMY SOLDIERS conduct a ruck march, on Camp Casey South Korea, in honer of the Bataan Death March .The Bataan Death March took place in April 1942, where American and Filipino prisoners of war were forced to walk 66 miles. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christopher Cameron)
This work, Bataan Death March 2022, by SPC Christopher Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
