    Bataan Death March 2022

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.19.2022

    Video by Spc. Christopher Cameron 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    220319-A-DZ781-0100 South Korea (March 19, 2022) U.S. ARMY SOLDIERS conduct a ruck march, on Camp Casey South Korea, in honer of the Bataan Death March .The Bataan Death March took place in April 1942, where American and Filipino prisoners of war were forced to walk 66 miles. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christopher Cameron)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 01:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835511
    VIRIN: 220319-A-DZ781-0100
    Filename: DOD_108871574
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bataan Death March 2022, by SPC Christopher Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    U.S. Army
    Army
    Bataan Death March
    2022

