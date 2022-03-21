Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    African Land Forces Summit 2022 Opening Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jose Ibarra 

    AFN Bavaria

    African Land Forces Summit 2022 opened today with remarks from Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling, commanding general for SETAF-AF, Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe, commanding general of the United States Maneuver Center of Excellence and Chidi Blyden, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for African Affairs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 22:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835505
    VIRIN: 220322-A-BM744-327
    Filename: DOD_108871517
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: COLUMBUS, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    USAREUR
    SETAF-AF
    ALFS 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT