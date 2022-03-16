Managers deliver capability to international partners

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/835491" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Embedded within the program offices are acquisition professionals, known as Security Assistance Program Managers, who work to ensure international partners receive the war-winning capabilities they need when they need it.



Brian Koontz, Israel F-15 program, Rick Wilson, Tunisia T-6 program, and Kathy Smith, who has worked on the Israel C-130 and Japan KC-46 programs, all described their experiences supporting international partners during a recent episode of AFLCMC's Leadership Log podcast. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)