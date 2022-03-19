MAWTS-1 Aircraft Familiarization WTI 2-22

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), participate in aircraft familiarization classes, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, March, 19, 2021. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dean Gurule)