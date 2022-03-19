Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MAWTS-1 Aircraft Familiarization WTI 2-22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Noah Braswell 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), participate in aircraft familiarization classes, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, March. 19, 2021. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah Braswell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 18:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835487
    VIRIN: 220319-M-SP612-0001
    Filename: DOD_108871256
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: AZ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAWTS-1 Aircraft Familiarization WTI 2-22, by LCpl Noah Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MAWTS-1
    MCAS Yuma
    WTI
    Aircraft Familiarization
    WTI 2-22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT