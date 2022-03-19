U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), participate in aircraft familiarization classes, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, March. 19, 2021. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah Braswell)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 18:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835487
|VIRIN:
|220319-M-SP612-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108871256
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MAWTS-1 Aircraft Familiarization WTI 2-22, by LCpl Noah Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
