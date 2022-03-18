In honor of Women’s History Month 2022. Historical and current photo collage depicting female Soldiers working in the medical field. Color photographs feature Soldiers from the Blood Donor Laboratory, Command, Inpatient Medical Laboratory, and the 6B1 Staff, at Tripler Army Medical Center, Hawai'i, Mar. 18, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 17:35
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|835484
|VIRIN:
|220318-D-VN697-176
|Filename:
|DOD_108871174
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Tripler Honors Women’s History Month 2022, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
