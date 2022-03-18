Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tripler Honors Women’s History Month 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    In honor of Women’s History Month 2022. Historical and current photo collage depicting female Soldiers working in the medical field. Color photographs feature Soldiers from the Blood Donor Laboratory, Command, Inpatient Medical Laboratory, and the 6B1 Staff, at Tripler Army Medical Center, Hawai'i, Mar. 18, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 17:35
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 835484
    VIRIN: 220318-D-VN697-176
    Filename: DOD_108871174
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripler Honors Women’s History Month 2022, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tripler Army Medical Center
    Women’s History Month 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT