Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Anne Neuberger

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 16:36
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 835467
    Filename: DOD_108870993
    Length: 00:55:40
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Anne Neuberger, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Emerging Technology
    Press Secretary Jen Psaki
    Anne Neuberger
    Deputy National Security Advisor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT