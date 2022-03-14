Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMSAF Visits Hill AFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Danielle Charmichael 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visits Hill Air Force Base, Utah March 14 through 15th, 2022. She toured the base, met with several squadrons to include the 75th Security Forces Squadron, 388th Fighter Wing, and 309th Aircraft Maintenance Group.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 15:57
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 835461
    VIRIN: 220315-F-EN152-1001
    Filename: DOD_108870961
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    culture
    Hill AFB
    CMSAF
    people
    readiness
    Chief Bass

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT