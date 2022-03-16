CBP Air and Marine Operations Hoist Rescue B-Roll: Tucson, AZ 3.16.2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CBP’s Air and Marine Operations (AMO) extracted a hiker suffering from injuries sustained in a fall, high in the Huachucha Mountains of Arizona on March 16, 2022.



The Arizona Air Coordination Center (A2C2) received a request for assistance in rescuing a female hiker who had activated an Emergency Locator Beacon with a possible broken ankle who was alone and out of water.



An AMO Black Hawk air crew launched and took extra care in finding the best place to insert two Rescue Specialists, given the terrain and strong winds.



The Rescue Specialists medically evaluated the patient and moved her to another location to safely airlift her from the mountain.



The hiker was packaged in an air rescue vest, hoisted back into the helicopter, and transported to Cochise County Search and Rescue personnel several miles away.



Video courtesy of Air and Marine Operations