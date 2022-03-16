CBP’s Air and Marine Operations (AMO) extracted a hiker suffering from injuries sustained in a fall, high in the Huachucha Mountains of Arizona on March 16, 2022.
The Arizona Air Coordination Center (A2C2) received a request for assistance in rescuing a female hiker who had activated an Emergency Locator Beacon with a possible broken ankle who was alone and out of water.
An AMO Black Hawk air crew launched and took extra care in finding the best place to insert two Rescue Specialists, given the terrain and strong winds.
The Rescue Specialists medically evaluated the patient and moved her to another location to safely airlift her from the mountain.
The hiker was packaged in an air rescue vest, hoisted back into the helicopter, and transported to Cochise County Search and Rescue personnel several miles away.
Video courtesy of Air and Marine Operations
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 15:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835451
|VIRIN:
|220316-H-D0456-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108870866
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CBP Air and Marine Operations Hoist Rescue B-Roll: Tucson, AZ 3.16.2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT