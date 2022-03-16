Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Air and Marine Operations Hoist Rescue B-Roll: Tucson, AZ 3.16.2022

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    CBP’s Air and Marine Operations (AMO) extracted a hiker suffering from injuries sustained in a fall, high in the Huachucha Mountains of Arizona on March 16, 2022.

    The Arizona Air Coordination Center (A2C2) received a request for assistance in rescuing a female hiker who had activated an Emergency Locator Beacon with a possible broken ankle who was alone and out of water.

    An AMO Black Hawk air crew launched and took extra care in finding the best place to insert two Rescue Specialists, given the terrain and strong winds.

    The Rescue Specialists medically evaluated the patient and moved her to another location to safely airlift her from the mountain.

    The hiker was packaged in an air rescue vest, hoisted back into the helicopter, and transported to Cochise County Search and Rescue personnel several miles away.

    Video courtesy of Air and Marine Operations

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Location: AZ, US

    search and rescue
    CBP
    Air and Marine
    CBPSAR
    U.S.Customs and Border Protection

