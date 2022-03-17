"Sought-After" Partner

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ambassador Andrew Young, deputy to the commander for civil-military engagement at U.S. Africa Command, articulates his thoughts about how the U.S. shares and partners with Africans as they address their challenges.



Video by Marine Corps Sgt. Taryn Sammet, DOD