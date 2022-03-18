Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEA Episode 68 - TDA NAVLOCK Repair

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Video by Christopher Gaylord 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    Dams and navigation locks require routine maintenance to ensure they're functioning properly and safely. Find out about the latest repairs and how they can affect you on this weeks Dams Et Al.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 14:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835444
    VIRIN: 220318-A-SI494-789
    Filename: DOD_108870786
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: US

    This work, DEA Episode 68 - TDA NAVLOCK Repair, by Christopher Gaylord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    repair
    oregon
    dams
    maintenance
    outage
    navlock

