Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's History Month 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Video by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    APG celebrates Women's History Month 2022

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 14:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835442
    VIRIN: 210324-A-EZ484-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108870777
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: US
    Hometown: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month 2022, by Sean Kief, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    CECOM
    APG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT