    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Video by David Perry  

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Motion graphic animation video intro for Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF). The AFAF is an annual effort to raise funds for the charities that provide support to Air Force families in need (active duty, retirees, reservists, guard and dependents, including surviving spouses). (U.S. Air Force video animation by David Perry)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 14:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 835438
    VIRIN: 220314-F-BK017-0001
    Filename: DOD_108870728
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) - logo animation, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFAF
    Air Force Assisstance Fund

