2SBCT Battle of Suoi Tre Veterans Commemoration Ceremony

Veterans of the Vietnam Battle of Suoi Tre are commemorated by the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat, 4th Infantry Division, on Fort Carson, Colorado, March 18, 2022. During the three-day battle, fifty-one Americans made the ultimate sacrifice and more than 200 were wounded in the action. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Rabahy)