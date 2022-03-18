Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2SBCT Battle of Suoi Tre Veterans Commemoration Ceremony

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Rabahy 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Veterans of the Vietnam Battle of Suoi Tre are commemorated by the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat, 4th Infantry Division, on Fort Carson, Colorado, March 18, 2022. During the three-day battle, fifty-one Americans made the ultimate sacrifice and more than 200 were wounded in the action. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Rabahy)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 14:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835436
    VIRIN: 220318-A-IW787-163
    Filename: DOD_108870714
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    This work, 2SBCT Battle of Suoi Tre Veterans Commemoration Ceremony, by SGT Matthew Rabahy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

