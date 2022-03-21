Overseas P-C-S moves present many challenges, particularly during the COVID-19 environment. However, there are plenty of resources available to help Marines conduct their moves. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Benjamin Whitten)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 15:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835432
|VIRIN:
|220321-M-MT620-213
|Filename:
|DOD_108870672
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Minute: PCS Passenger Processing, by Sgt Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT