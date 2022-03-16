1st Lt. Tori Joseph, 89th Airlift Wing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st Lt. Tori Joseph, 89th Communications Squadron, officer in charge of government security operations center from Trinidad and Tobago, tells her story on joining the Air Force, winning the company-grade officer of the year award, who has influenced her the most and advice for anyone pursuing or looking into joining the military. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston)