1st Lt. Tori Joseph, 89th Communications Squadron, officer in charge of government security operations center from Trinidad and Tobago, tells her story on joining the Air Force, winning the company-grade officer of the year award, who has influenced her the most and advice for anyone pursuing or looking into joining the military. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 13:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|835426
|VIRIN:
|220316-F-GO352-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108870583
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st Lt. Tori Joseph, 89th Airlift Wing, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT