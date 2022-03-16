Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Lt. Tori Joseph, 89th Airlift Wing

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    89th Airlift Wing

    1st Lt. Tori Joseph, 89th Communications Squadron, officer in charge of government security operations center from Trinidad and Tobago, tells her story on joining the Air Force, winning the company-grade officer of the year award, who has influenced her the most and advice for anyone pursuing or looking into joining the military. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 13:14
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    TAGS

    Women in the Military
    Air Mobility Command
    Womens History Month
    89th Airlift Wing
    89th Communications Squadron
    SAMFox Story

