Oregon National Guard 2022 Best Warrior Competition

Highlight video of Soldiers from various Oregon Army National Guard units competing in the state level 2022 Best Warrior Competition from March 17-19, 2022, at Camp Rilea in Warrenton, Ore. The annual event demonstrates Soldiers' technical and tactical proficiency in various tasks and historical and general military knowledge.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
Song: Club Adventure
Artist: FormantX
License through Epidemic Sound
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 14:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835425
|VIRIN:
|220319-Z-ZJ128-1001
|PIN:
|220319
|Filename:
|DOD_108870576
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|WARRENTON, OR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT