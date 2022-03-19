Oregon National Guard 2022 Best Warrior Competition

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/835425" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Highlight video of Soldiers from various Oregon Army National Guard units competing in the state level 2022 Best Warrior Competition from March 17-19, 2022, at Camp Rilea in Warrenton, Ore. The annual event demonstrates Soldiers' technical and tactical proficiency in various tasks and historical and general military knowledge.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)



Song: Club Adventure

Artist: FormantX

License through Epidemic Sound