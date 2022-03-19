Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard 2022 Best Warrior Competition

    WARRENTON, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2022

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Highlight video of Soldiers from various Oregon Army National Guard units competing in the state level 2022 Best Warrior Competition from March 17-19, 2022, at Camp Rilea in Warrenton, Ore. The annual event demonstrates Soldiers' technical and tactical proficiency in various tasks and historical and general military knowledge.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    Song: Club Adventure
    Artist: FormantX
    License through Epidemic Sound

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 14:07
    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    M4
    Oregon National Guard
    Grenade Assault Course
    HH-60M Black Hawk
    2022 Best Warrior Competition

