Robert Irvine Visit: Meet the Army and H2F

Meet the Army: 2 of 2 clips

GEN Paul E. Funk III gives Mr Irvine a better idea of what Fort Eustis does for the Army and how H2F is an integral part of training for the most elite fighting force in the world; visited some of the units at Fort Eustis, to include the Advanced Individual Training for Black Hawk and Chinook helicopter mechanics.



H2F: 1 of 2 clips

Celebrity Chef and TV host Robert Irvine met with GEN Funk during his visit of Fort Eustis, Virginia, 7-8 Feb 2022. Discuss the importance of H2F--Army's investment to optimize Soldier personal readiness, reduce injury rates, improve rehabilitation after injury, and increase the overall effectiveness of the Total Army. Chef Irvine conducted a cooking demonstration and a discussion on nutrition with Army culinary specialists.







Traditionally the Army focused on physical fitness…"not physical, spiritual, nutrition”--the new focus is about the Soldier as a whole”.