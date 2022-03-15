Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robert Irvine Visit: Meet the Army and H2F

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dongjun Lee 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    Meet the Army: 2 of 2 clips
    GEN Paul E. Funk III gives Mr Irvine a better idea of what Fort Eustis does for the Army and how H2F is an integral part of training for the most elite fighting force in the world; visited some of the units at Fort Eustis, to include the Advanced Individual Training for Black Hawk and Chinook helicopter mechanics.

    H2F: 1 of 2 clips
    Celebrity Chef and TV host Robert Irvine met with GEN Funk during his visit of Fort Eustis, Virginia, 7-8 Feb 2022. Discuss the importance of H2F--Army's investment to optimize Soldier personal readiness, reduce injury rates, improve rehabilitation after injury, and increase the overall effectiveness of the Total Army. Chef Irvine conducted a cooking demonstration and a discussion on nutrition with Army culinary specialists.



    Traditionally the Army focused on physical fitness…"not physical, spiritual, nutrition”--the new focus is about the Soldier as a whole”.

    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 12:37
    TAGS

    nutrition
    Robert Irvine
    H2F
    soldier investment

