Meet the Army: 2 of 2 clips
GEN Paul E. Funk III gives Mr Irvine a better idea of what Fort Eustis does for the Army and how H2F is an integral part of training for the most elite fighting force in the world; visited some of the units at Fort Eustis, to include the Advanced Individual Training for Black Hawk and Chinook helicopter mechanics.
H2F: 1 of 2 clips
Celebrity Chef and TV host Robert Irvine met with GEN Funk during his visit of Fort Eustis, Virginia, 7-8 Feb 2022. Discuss the importance of H2F--Army's investment to optimize Soldier personal readiness, reduce injury rates, improve rehabilitation after injury, and increase the overall effectiveness of the Total Army. Chef Irvine conducted a cooking demonstration and a discussion on nutrition with Army culinary specialists.
Traditionally the Army focused on physical fitness…"not physical, spiritual, nutrition”--the new focus is about the Soldier as a whole”.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 12:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835422
|VIRIN:
|220321-A-A4411-123
|PIN:
|100269
|Filename:
|DOD_108870465
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Robert Irvine Visit: Meet the Army and H2F, by SSG Dongjun Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT