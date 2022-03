video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis



Russia’s government is flooding social media with lies about its invasion of Ukraine. It is throttling independent journalism and freedom of speech to try to kill the truth.



No one should be fooled by the Russian government’s barrage of lies. Russian forces are targeting civilians in Ukraine and causing a refugee crisis in Europe.



It’s time to stop the lies and stop the war.

Transcript



RUSSIA IS “NOT GOING TO ATTACK ANYONE”

KREMLIN LIE



FACT

ON 24 FEBRUARY, RUSSIA LAUNCHED A LONG-PLANNED ATTACK ON UKRAINE



THIS IS A “SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATION”

KREMLIN LIE



RUSSIAN ARMED FORCES ARE “NOT TARGETING UKRAINIAN CITIES”

KREMLIN LIE



FACT

RUSSIA’S FORCES ARE LAYING SIEGE TO AND SHELLING CITIES ACROSS UKRAINE



RUSSIA’S STRIKES ARE CARRIED OUT “ONLY ON MILITARY FACILITIES”

KREMLIN LIE



FACT

CIVILIAN TARGETS HAVE BEEN SHELLED, INCLUDING HOSPITALS, SCHOOLS AND RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS



RUSSIAN STATE-AFFILIATED MEDIA CLAIMS RUSSIA WILL “LIBERATE” THE PEOPLE OF UKRAINE

KREMLIN LIE



FACT

OVER THREE MILLION REFUGEES HAVE ALREADY FLED RUSSIA’S INVADING FORCES



ALL BUT A FEW ARE FLEEING WEST,

NOT EAST



AT THE SAME TIME, RUSSIA IS CUTTING OFF ACCESS TO RELIABLE INFORMATION IN RUSSIA



BY BLOCKING SOCIAL MEDIA AND CRIMINALISING INDEPENDENT WAR REPORTING



THE KREMLIN IS LYING TO THE PEOPLE OF RUSSIA AND TO THE WHOLE WORLD



TO TRY TO KILL THE TRUTH ABOUT ITS BRUTAL AND UNPROVOKED INVASION OF UKRAINE



STOP THE LIES



STOP THE WAR

This video includes Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder.



Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.



IT version is available upon request.