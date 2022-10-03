Policy change for Guard members who supported COVID-19 ops

A recently signed memorandum authorizes the National Guard to conduct a separation history and physical examination (SHPE) for Air and Army Guard members demobilizing from full-time National Guard duty orders under Title 32 section 502(f) after continuous active service of 180 or more days. Members will have up to 90 days after coming off activation to do so. The policy allows fully-credentialed National Guard medical clinicians to administer the SHPEs locally, thus decreasing the administrative burden on active-duty military treatment facilities and the Department of Veterans Affairs. This will also reduce costs associated with using Department of Defense-contracted healthcare services. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
