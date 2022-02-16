Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Mishap Library

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Santicia Ambriez-Stippey 

    Communication Directorate             

    The Marine Corps Mishap Library provides accessible mishap information and lessons learned summarized in plain language. This information can be used by leaders throughout the chain of command to discuss, learn, and implement proactive measures when planning, developing, and executing tactical training and operations in order to decrease mishaps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Santicia Ambriez-Stippey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 11:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835400
    VIRIN: 220216-M-WR744-1001
    Filename: DOD_108870192
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Mishap Library, by LCpl Santicia Ambriez-Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Mishaps
    Aviation Mishaps
    Ground Mishaps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT