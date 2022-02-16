video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Marine Corps Mishap Library provides accessible mishap information and lessons learned summarized in plain language. This information can be used by leaders throughout the chain of command to discuss, learn, and implement proactive measures when planning, developing, and executing tactical training and operations in order to decrease mishaps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Santicia Ambriez-Stippey)