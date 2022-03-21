The Strategic Café: Episode 3: "Enhance Performance: Travel Pay Digitization"
A podcast designed to deep dive into different areas of the FY22-26 Strategic Plan.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 09:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835378
|VIRIN:
|220321-D-PM601-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108869996
|Length:
|00:12:18
|Location:
|IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Strategic Café: Episode 3: "Enhance Performance: Travel Pay Digitization", by Steven Lawson and Nathaniel Sapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT