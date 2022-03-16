Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Agile Spartan (OAS) II tests logistical support and integration

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    03.16.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the U.S. Army 3rd Battalion 157th Field Artillery Regiment, U.S. Army 1-153rd Cavalry Regiment and 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron prepare and load a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and Humvees during Operation Agile Spartan II at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 16, 2022. The members participated in Operation Agile Spartan (OAS) II, a large-scale, joint and multinational operation focused on Operational Testing & Evaluation of Agile Combat Employment core competencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 09:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835374
    VIRIN: 220316-F-PL327-196
    Filename: DOD_108869962
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Agile Spartan (OAS) II tests logistical support and integration, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    OAS
    9AF
    ASAB
    Operation Agile Spartan II

