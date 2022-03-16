Operation Agile Spartan (OAS) II tests logistical support and integration

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the U.S. Army 3rd Battalion 157th Field Artillery Regiment, U.S. Army 1-153rd Cavalry Regiment and 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron prepare and load a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and Humvees during Operation Agile Spartan II at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 16, 2022. The members participated in Operation Agile Spartan (OAS) II, a large-scale, joint and multinational operation focused on Operational Testing & Evaluation of Agile Combat Employment core competencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)