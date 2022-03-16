Members of the U.S. Army 3rd Battalion 157th Field Artillery Regiment, U.S. Army 1-153rd Cavalry Regiment and 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron prepare and load a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and Humvees during Operation Agile Spartan II at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 16, 2022. The members participated in Operation Agile Spartan (OAS) II, a large-scale, joint and multinational operation focused on Operational Testing & Evaluation of Agile Combat Employment core competencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 09:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835374
|VIRIN:
|220316-F-PL327-196
|Filename:
|DOD_108869962
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Operation Agile Spartan (OAS) II tests logistical support and integration, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT