    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-22 Aerial Refueling over Southwest Asia

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Footage of F-22 Raptors assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing refueling over Southwest Asia, March 9, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 04:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835360
    VIRIN: 220309-F-MG692-1001
    Filename: DOD_108869682
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Aerial Refueling over Southwest Asia, by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

