Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Continued NATO enhanced Air Policing operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LASK, POLAND

    10.03.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles from the 336th Fighter Squadron assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, continue flying NATO Enhanced Air Policing sorties at Łask Air Base, Poland, Mar, 10, 2022. The NATO rotation allows integrated training between joint and combined Allied forces to enable forces to meet the needs of a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 08:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835358
    VIRIN: 220310-F-TL453-1001
    Filename: DOD_108869667
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: LASK, PL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continued NATO enhanced Air Policing operations, by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    F-15E
    336th FS
    32nd Tactical Air Base
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT