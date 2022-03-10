U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles from the 336th Fighter Squadron assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, continue flying NATO Enhanced Air Policing sorties at Łask Air Base, Poland, Mar, 10, 2022. The NATO rotation allows integrated training between joint and combined Allied forces to enable forces to meet the needs of a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 08:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835358
|VIRIN:
|220310-F-TL453-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108869667
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|LASK, PL
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Continued NATO enhanced Air Policing operations, by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
