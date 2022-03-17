U.S. Soldiers assigned to 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, 307th Military Intelligence Battalion enter a gas chamber during Lightning Focus 22, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 17, 2022. Lightning Focus 22 provides esprit de corps and comradery within the organization so that they can work better as a team.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 04:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835352
|VIRIN:
|220317-A-RG158-787
|Filename:
|DOD_108869649
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CS Gas Chamber B-Roll, by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS
