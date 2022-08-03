Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired CMSAF James Roy visits Airmen in EUCOM

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    03.08.2022

    Video by Reynaldo Ramon 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Retired U.S. Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James Roy, meets with Airmen from the U. S. European Command in Stuttgart, Germany, March 8, 2022. Roy stopped through to speak with the Airmen about various issues in the military today and his own experiences while he was in the military. (U.S. Army video by Rey Ramon)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 03:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835349
    VIRIN: 220308-A-JE279-0001
    Filename: DOD_108869626
    Length: 00:10:40
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired CMSAF James Roy visits Airmen in EUCOM, by Reynaldo Ramon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Stuttgart
    Chief Master Sgt of the Air Force
    Chief Roy
    Retired Chief James Roy

