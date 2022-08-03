Retired CMSAF James Roy visits Airmen in EUCOM

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Retired U.S. Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James Roy, meets with Airmen from the U. S. European Command in Stuttgart, Germany, March 8, 2022. Roy stopped through to speak with the Airmen about various issues in the military today and his own experiences while he was in the military. (U.S. Army video by Rey Ramon)