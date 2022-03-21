Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5AF Space Heater Fire Safety PSA

    JAPAN

    03.21.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    A safety video on the Dos and Don'ts of owning a space heater in your house or barracks rooms.

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 02:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 835341
    VIRIN: 220321-N-MD802-1001
    Filename: DOD_108869591
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5AF Space Heater Fire Safety PSA, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Safety
    Fire Safety
    PSA
    5AF
    Space Heater

