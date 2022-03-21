A safety video on the Dos and Don'ts of owning a space heater in your house or barracks rooms.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 02:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|835341
|VIRIN:
|220321-N-MD802-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108869591
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 5AF Space Heater Fire Safety PSA, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT