U.S. Army Special Forces Soldiers give hands on training to Republic of Korea Special Forces, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02, near Ft. Greely, AK, March 18, 2022. U.S. and allied forces are refining and executing an enduring competition strategy with our Allies and Partners that includes expanding and strengthening our regional access and influence in the Arctic region. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Pfc. Bradford Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2022 16:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835324
|VIRIN:
|220318-A-AJ907-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108869219
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|FORT GREELY, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Allied Special Forces share arctic training experience, by PFC Bradford Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
