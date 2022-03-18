Allied Special Forces share arctic training experience

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Special Forces Soldiers give hands on training to Republic of Korea Special Forces, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02, near Ft. Greely, AK, March 18, 2022. U.S. and allied forces are refining and executing an enduring competition strategy with our Allies and Partners that includes expanding and strengthening our regional access and influence in the Arctic region. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Pfc. Bradford Jackson)