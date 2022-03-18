Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allied Special Forces share arctic training experience

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Video by Pfc. Bradford Jackson 

    United States Army Alaska

    U.S. Army Special Forces Soldiers give hands on training to Republic of Korea Special Forces, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02, near Ft. Greely, AK, March 18, 2022. U.S. and allied forces are refining and executing an enduring competition strategy with our Allies and Partners that includes expanding and strengthening our regional access and influence in the Arctic region. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Pfc. Bradford Jackson)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.20.2022 16:29
    Category: Package
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US 

    Arctic
    Warrior
    Republic of Korea
    ROK Soldiers
    JPMRC2202

