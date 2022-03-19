Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military, Police, and FireFighter National Powerlifting Championship

    UNITED STATES

    03.19.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kaliea Green 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Staff Sgt. Benjamin Le, a member of the 149th Fighter Wing's Fatality Search and Recovery Team, performs a lift at the Military, Police, and FireFighter National Powerlifting Championship in Atlanta, Georgia on March 19th, 2022.

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.20.2022 14:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835322
    VIRIN: 220319-Z-NI120-005
    Filename: DOD_108869182
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military, Police, and FireFighter National Powerlifting Championship, by SrA Kaliea Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Powerlifting
    Gunfighter

