GHWBCSG Conducts Group Sail

Ships from the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) transit the Atlantic Ocean following a straits transit training event. GHWBCSG is underway completing Group Sail as part of the routine training cycle. GHWBCSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. It achieves its mission by projecting the combined power of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing 7, Destroyer Squadron 26, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55)