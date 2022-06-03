Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWBCSG Conducts Group Sail

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Courtesy Video

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    Ships from the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) transit the Atlantic Ocean following a straits transit training event. GHWBCSG is underway completing Group Sail as part of the routine training cycle. GHWBCSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. It achieves its mission by projecting the combined power of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing 7, Destroyer Squadron 26, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.20.2022 14:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835319
    VIRIN: 220306-N-KI637-1047
    Filename: DOD_108869172
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: US

    TAGS

    2nd Fleet
    USS George H.W. Bush
    aircraft carrier
    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55)
    Group Sail
    USS Nitze (DDG 94)
    USS Truxtun (DDG 103)
    DESRON 26
    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119)
    CONAC
    Centennial of Naval Aircraft Carriers

