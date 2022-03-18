Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CGMCG performs at Equifest

    SALINA, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Video by Pvt. Steven Johnson 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 1st Infantry Division’s Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard participates in the Equifest in Salina, KS on March 18, 2022. The Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard performed a Tactical Demonstration for all to see during their segment of Equifest.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 18:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835306
    VIRIN: 220318-A-TG994-887
    Filename: DOD_108868822
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: SALINA, KS, US 

    This work, CGMCG performs at Equifest, by PV2 Steven Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1ID
    Army

