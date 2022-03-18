CGMCG performs at Equifest

The 1st Infantry Division’s Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard participates in the Equifest in Salina, KS on March 18, 2022. The Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard performed a Tactical Demonstration for all to see during their segment of Equifest.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2022 18:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835306
|VIRIN:
|220318-A-TG994-887
|Filename:
|DOD_108868822
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|SALINA, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
