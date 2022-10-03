Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Del Toro's Carrier Aviation Centennial Message

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class T. Logan Keown 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    220310-N-SR275-3001 NORFOLK, Va. (Mar. 10, 2022) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivers a message for Carrier Aviation Centennial Birthday. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 16:31
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 835303
    VIRIN: 220310-N-SR275-3001
    Filename: DOD_108868798
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    aircraft carrier
    Special Events
    carrier aviation
    carlos del toro
    secnav78

