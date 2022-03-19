MHS GENESIS goes live at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune officially launched the new electronic health record for beneficiaries at 7 a.m. on March 19, 2022. To commemorate this significant milestone for our staff, Commander Captain Reg Ewing announced the go-live followed by a ceremonial bell ringing and “piping ashore” by Boatswain's Mate Second Class Lorenzo Jordan on the Quarterdeck. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on March 18 in order for personnel to gather and mark the occasion.



NMCCL’s launch kicks off a sequence of medical sites across Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune transitioning to the MHS GENSIS platform.