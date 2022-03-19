Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHS GENESIS goes live at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2022

    Video by Riley Eversull 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune officially launched the new electronic health record for beneficiaries at 7 a.m. on March 19, 2022. To commemorate this significant milestone for our staff, Commander Captain Reg Ewing announced the go-live followed by a ceremonial bell ringing and “piping ashore” by Boatswain's Mate Second Class Lorenzo Jordan on the Quarterdeck. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on March 18 in order for personnel to gather and mark the occasion.

    NMCCL’s launch kicks off a sequence of medical sites across Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune transitioning to the MHS GENSIS platform.

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 11:16
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Navy Medicine
    MHS GENESIS
    NMCCL

