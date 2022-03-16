Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment conducts Howitzer training at enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    03.16.2022

    Video by Spc. Justin Leva 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment conduct live fire training at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Bemowo Piskie, Poland, March 16, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Justin Leva)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 09:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835296
    VIRIN: 220316-A-SN541-1001
    Filename: DOD_108868537
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment conducts Howitzer training at enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, by SPC Justin Leva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Howitzer
    Poland
    EUCOM
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

