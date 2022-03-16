U.S. Soldiers assigned to Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment conduct live fire training at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Bemowo Piskie, Poland, March 16, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Justin Leva)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2022 09:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835296
|VIRIN:
|220316-A-SN541-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108868537
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment conducts Howitzer training at enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, by SPC Justin Leva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT