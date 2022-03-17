U.S., Allies visit The Last Frontier

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Foreign allies from Japan and Nepal visit The Last Frontier during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 near Ft. Greely, Alaska, March 17, 2022. Refining and executing an enduring competition strategy with Allies and Partners in the Arctic region helps in not only growing regional access but expands and strengthens relationships with foreign allies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc Bradford Jackson)