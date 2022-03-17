Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Allies visit The Last Frontier

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Video by Pfc. Bradford Jackson 

    United States Army Alaska

    Foreign allies from Japan and Nepal visit The Last Frontier during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 near Ft. Greely, Alaska, March 17, 2022. Refining and executing an enduring competition strategy with Allies and Partners in the Arctic region helps in not only growing regional access but expands and strengthens relationships with foreign allies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc Bradford Jackson)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 18:14
    Category: Package
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US 

    Japan
    Arctic
    Warrior
    Allies
    Nepal
    JPMRC2202

