U.S., Allies visit The Last Frontier

Foreign allies from Japan and Nepal visit The Last Frontier during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 near Ft. Greely, Alaska, March 17, 2022. Refining and executing an enduring competition strategy with Allies and Partners in the Arctic region helps in not only growing regional access but expands and strengthens relationships with foreign allies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc Bradford Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2022 18:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835286
|VIRIN:
|220317-A-AJ907-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108868312
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|FORT GREELY, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
