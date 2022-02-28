USINDOPACOM Commander Adm. Aquilino visits Guam, CNMI & Palau

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/835283" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

220228-N-XC372-1002 CAMP H. M. SMITH, Hawaii (Feb. 28, 2022) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, travels to Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and the Republic of Palau to reaffirm regional commitments and advance cooperation and partnership in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. This video is a compilation of events that were documented during Aquilino’s visits. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)