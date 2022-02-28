220228-N-XC372-1002 CAMP H. M. SMITH, Hawaii (Feb. 28, 2022) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, travels to Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and the Republic of Palau to reaffirm regional commitments and advance cooperation and partnership in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. This video is a compilation of events that were documented during Aquilino’s visits. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 22:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835283
|VIRIN:
|220228-N-XC372-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108868271
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|CAMP H. M. SMITH, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USINDOPACOM Commander Adm. Aquilino visits Guam, CNMI & Palau, by PO1 Anthony J Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
