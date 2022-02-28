Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM Commander Adm. Aquilino visits Guam, CNMI & Palau

    CAMP H. M. SMITH, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony J Rivera 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    220228-N-XC372-1002 CAMP H. M. SMITH, Hawaii (Feb. 28, 2022) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, travels to Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and the Republic of Palau to reaffirm regional commitments and advance cooperation and partnership in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. This video is a compilation of events that were documented during Aquilino’s visits. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anthony J. Rivera)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 22:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835283
    VIRIN: 220228-N-XC372-1002
    Filename: DOD_108868271
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: CAMP H. M. SMITH, HI, US

    Guam
    Palau
    CNMI
    USINDOPACOM
    Admiral John Aquilino

