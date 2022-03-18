A Soldier with the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade greets his family and cheers for the Arkansas Razorbacks during the March Madness 2022 college basketball tournament. The 142nd is currently deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 17:33
|Category:
|Greetings
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|JO
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, AR, US
This work, SSG Robinson_142 FAB_March Madness 2022, by MAJ William Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
