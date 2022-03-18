Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1LT Broadway_142 FAB_March Madness 2022

    JORDAN

    03.18.2022

    Video by Maj. William Howard 

    142nd Field Artillery Brigade

    A Soldier with the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade greets his family and cheers for the Arkansas Razorbacks during the March Madness 2022 college basketball tournament. The 142nd is currently deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 17:18
    Category: Greetings
    Location: JO
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, AR, US

    This work, 1LT Broadway_142 FAB_March Madness 2022, by MAJ William Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    "Sports"
    "Arkansas Razorbacks"
    "Arkansas National Guard"
    "March Madness"
    "Arkansas" “142nd Field Artillery Brigade”

