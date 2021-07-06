This broll stringer from Aim High Flight Academy 2021, Eglin Air Force Base, was made for use in other rated diversity videos. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman First Class Colleen Coulthard)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 17:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835260
|VIRIN:
|210607-F-TT585-1098
|Filename:
|DOD_108867678
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rated Diversity and Inclusion, by Amn Colleen Coulthard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT