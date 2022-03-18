As we enter PCS season the Marine Corps wants to ensure Marines, their families and pets have the smoothest transition possible. Whether you are traveling across the country or overseas, there are multiple steps that service members should take while planning a safe move for themselves and their furry friends. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Benjamin Whitten)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 16:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835258
|VIRIN:
|220318-M-MT620-627
|Filename:
|DOD_108867667
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Minute: PCS With Pets (AFN Version), by Sgt Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
