Marine Minute: PCS With Pets

As we enter PCS season, the Marine Corps wants to ensure Marines, their families and pets have the smoothest transition possible. Whether you are traveling across the country or overseas, there are multiple steps that service members should take while planning a safe move for themselves and their furry friends. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Benjamin Whitten)