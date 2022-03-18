Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: PCS With Pets

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Video by Sgt. Benjamin Whitten 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    As we enter PCS season, the Marine Corps wants to ensure Marines, their families and pets have the smoothest transition possible. Whether you are traveling across the country or overseas, there are multiple steps that service members should take while planning a safe move for themselves and their furry friends. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Benjamin Whitten)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022
    Location: US

    PCS
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    TheFewTheProud
    ProfessionOfArms

